Amazon Nabs Global Rights to Keshet Hit Show ‘The Baker and the Beauty’

Keshet International has sold Israeli romantic comedy series “The Baker and The Beauty” to Amazon Prime Video, which will roll out the show in more than 200 countries and territories.

Amazon acquired the first two seasons of the show; Season 2 is currently airing in Israel. The series will stream on Amazon via the Prime Video app or online at PrimeVideo.com.

Created and written by Assi Azar for Keshet Broadcasting, “The Baker and the Beauty” is one Israel’s highest-rated scripted series ever. The romantic comedy show follows the impossible love story between a simple 28-year-old guy who still lives with his parents and works at the family bakery and a successful model with an international career.

“Owing to its totally universal appeal and uncompromising high production values, ‘The Baker and the Beauty’ has found itself another new home on one of the world’s most prestigious content platforms, Amazon Prime Video,” said Keren Shahar, COO and president of distribution at Keshet International.

“Following the acquisition of ‘The A Word’ for U.S. Prime members, we’re delighted to be in business with Amazon again, and this time on a global level,” Shahar added.

The global Amazon deal was brokered by Keshet International senior sales manager Rose Hughes.

“The Baker and the Beauty” has been adapted in The Netherlands for Net 5.