‘Walking Dead’ Augmented-Reality Game Promises to Be Like ‘Pokémon Go’ With Zombies

Get ready for a zombie-exterminating version of “Pokémon Go.”

“The Walking Dead: Our World,” from AMC Networks and Next Games, is a location-based augmented-reality mobile game that will show you hordes of the undead right in front of your on your smartphone — wherever you happen to be — which you’ll have to fight off with guns, swords, grenades and other weapons.

“Fight walkers on the streets, in the park, on your sofa, wherever and whenever you want,” the companies said in announcing the game Tuesday. Characters from the popular cable series, including Rick, Daryl and Michonne, will also appear in the game to help you battle the zombies.

The AR features of “Walking Dead: Our World” will mimic “Pokémon Go,” the in-real-life monster-catching game from Niantic Labs that became a breakout hit last year.

Next Games didn’t reveal a release date for “The Walking Dead: Our World.” The game will be available for iPhone and iPad, created using Apple’s ARKit, as well as Android devices.

AMC and Finland-based Next Games previously teamed up for “The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land” mobile role-playing game, which has been downloaded more than 16 million times since launching in October 2015.

Separately, Skybound Entertainment, the production company behind “Walking Dead,” has teamed with Skydance Interactive to develop multiple virtual-reality games based on the zombie franchise.

Watch the teaser trailer for “The Walking Dead: Our World”: