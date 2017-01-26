Marvel Entertainment has announced a pact with game developer Square Enix for a series of video-game titles, starting with a new Avengers game — but for now, details are scant.

Disney-owned Marvel said more details on the Avengers game and other titles will be announced in 2018. Marvel also is working with game studios Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal on the Avengers game, which it teased on social media Thursday with the hashtag “#Reassemble”:

The description in the YouTube teaser for the partnership sheds a bit more light on the plans: “The Avengers project is being designed for gamers worldwide and will be packed with all the characters, environments, and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise. Featuring a completely original story, it will introduce a universe gamers can play in for years to come. More details on The Avengers project and other games will be announced in 2018.”