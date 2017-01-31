Disney will discontinue the Club Penguin subscription social game for desktop and mobile devices, and at the same will launch a new mobile game featuring the cartoon aquatic birds in March.

The Mouse House acquired Club Penguin in 2007 for in a deal reportedly worth up to $700 million. At one point, Club Penguin had registered more than 200 million accounts on the freemium service aimed at young kids.

Club Penguin announced the change in a blog post Monday. The current game will cease on March 29, 2017, and memberships for desktop Club Penguin and the Club Penguin app will no longer be available for purchase as of Jan. 31, at which time paid member accounts will no longer be charged for the service.

Even with the demise of the existing 11-year-old service, Club Penguin promised “an amazing new product, Club Penguin Island” — set to launch in March — that “offers a uniquely penguin experience, with new features and gameplay, making it more fun than ever,” according to the post.

Current Club Penguin players in select territories can preregister their new penguin name on the Club Penguin Island website (link here) by Feb. 16. Those who preregister will receive “exclusive in-game rewards” when they log in for the first time.