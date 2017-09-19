BidSlate Teams With Premiere Digital on Delivery Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

Year-old global content rights specialist BidSlate has launched a partnership with leading distributor Premiere Digital, Variety has learned exclusively.

The companies are touting the partnership as an alternative method for filmmakers who rely on film markets and sales agents to sell content. The deal was announced Tuesday by Roland Rojas, president and co-founder of BidSlate and Erik Anderson, president and founder of Premiere Digital Services.

The alliance comes less than a month before Mipcom opens in Cannes on Oct. 16, followed by the Oct. 31 launch of the American Film Market in Santa Monica, Calif.

“It’s our mission to provide every vital tool a filmmaker needs for distribution, from seamless online transactions to post production, delivery and distribution,” said Rojas. “Our new relationship with Premiere Digital gives us the ability to do just that, allowing filmmakers to concentrate on the important business of making films, while BidSlate and our partners handle the rest.”

BidSlate specializes in covering territorial rights sales, encoding and delivery, post-production and digital distribution on leading platforms. Premiere Digital offers aggregation partnerships with over 20 major digital retailers covering 140+ countries and is a “Preferred Aggregator” to iTunes and Microsoft.

“We’re excited to partner with BidSlate, an innovative company working to change the way content rights are transacted,” said Anderson. “Premiere’s mission is to allow content owners simple and streamlined access to digital revenues. We feel our partnership with BidSlate is a great compliment to our current affiliations.”

Since its launch last October, first reported by Variety, BidSlate’s catalog of films and TV series has expanded by 400%, more than quadrupling its library of programming available to international buyers. Deals completed include a partnership with Hoopla digital for 20 titles to be distributed in 1,500 libraries across North America; a 12-title deal with Direct TV broadcaster Shorts TV; a multi-title agreement with France’s newly launched Museum Channel; and deals with Germany’s Little Brother Films GmbH and Hong Kong’s UA Cinemas Circuit Limited.

BidSlate verifies all members through a registration process. Once approved, sellers can upload their media and data while buyers have access to a content library searchable by specific purchasing needs. Membership is free for distributors. BidSlate takes a flat 20% fee from sellers per completed transaction.

Rojas co-founded production company Hand in Hand Entertainment in 2007 and helped secure financing for projects including “Hesher,” starring Natalie Portman and Rainn Wilson, and “A Late Quartet” starring Christopher Walken and Philip Seymour Hoffman.