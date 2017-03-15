Vimeo, which is gearing up to launch a subscription VOD service, has hired Alana Mayo, previously VP of production as Paramount Pictures, as VP and head of original development.

The video-streaming service, owned by Barry Diller’s IAC, also has hired two other execs for its content team: Kesila Childers, previously VP of digital media at Bunim Murray Productions, as director of content development; and Kelly Miller, formerly with Hulu, as director of content acquisitions.

All three execs are based out of Vimeo’s L.A. office. Mayo reports to Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and interim chief exec of Vimeo. Prior to joining Paramount in early 2012, Mayo was a creative exec at 20th Century Fox and Mad Chance Productions.

Childers, who reports to Mayo, had spent nearly nine years at Bunim-Murray after joining in 2008 from the Core.

Miller worked for almost four years at Hulu in content acquisitions. She previously worked in TV comedy development at 20th Century Fox and was an assistant at ICM Partners. She reports to Derek Dressler, Vimeo’s VP of content acquisitions.

Vimeo hasn’t revealed a launch timeline or other details for the subscription VOD offering. But Levin has told investors that the company believes it can launch a compelling, Netflix-style service “at a fraction of the cost of other major competitors by virtue of the audience and content benefits conferred upon Vimeo through our existing marketplace.”