Jordan Levin Named CEO of AwesomenessTV

Jordan Levin, the TV veteran who was a key member of the WB Network launch team, has been named CEO of AwesomenessTV, the digital content dynamo that is a joint venture of Comcast’s DreamWorks Animation, Hearst Corp. and Verizon.

Levin’s move to Awesomeness comes on the heels of the departure of Awesomeness founder Brian Robbins in February. Levin will work alongside Awesomeness president Brett Bouttier in steering the company that has become a prolific producer of short-form and long-form content aimed at youthful audiences. The company is in the midst of an expansion with plans to launch an Awesomeness News division and expand its activity in the film realm.

Universal Pictures chairman Jeff Shell announced the appointment Tuesday in a memo to staffers. Levin has spent the past two years as chief content officer for the NFL. He’ll start his new gig at Awesomeness on May 30.

“Jordan comes to the company with an outstanding track record for successfully combining creativity and business acumen in building content platforms and programming with young adult audience appeal,” Shell wrote.

Levin has a history with Robbins and AwesomenessTV’s Joe Davola. The three worked together in the WB Network days on a number of series projects including “Smallville” and “One Tree Hill.”

Levin rose through the ranks at the WB Network from its prelaunch days in 1994 through 2004, when he stepped down as CEO. After the WB, Levin co-founded the management-production banner Generate, which was an early entertainment company to explore digital content and branded content business. Generate was acquired by Alloy Digital n 2011; it’s now part of Defy Media.

Levin served a hitch as exec VP of programming at Xbox before joining the NFL. Earlier in his career, he worked with Shell as a creative executive at Disney’s network TV production arm.

“I believe Awesomeness has become one of the most relevant brands for young adults across television, film and digital because it quickly cultivated a passionate community around its singular voice and creative vision,” Levin said. “No other outlet has empowered a new generation of creators and consumers so authentically, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”