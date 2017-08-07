A+E Networks Promotes Evan Silverman to EVP of Global Digital Products, Platforms

A+E Networks has elevated Evan Silverman to executive VP of global digital products and platforms, A+E Networks.

Silverman, who previously was SVP of digital media at A+E, continues to report to Sean Cohan, A+E Networks’ president of international and digital.

In his new role, Silverman oversees digital product, technology and design teams for A+E Networks, which includes A&E, History, Lifetime, FYI and LMN. In addition, Silverman oversees platforms for the company, including consumer-facing websites, TV Everywhere apps, direct-to-consumer subscription VOD products, as well as new initiatives with devices such as Amazon Echo and Google Home.

“As part of a company that thrives on innovation, Evan has played a pivotal role in expanding content, exploring new uses for content and overall leading the company to truly be a multi-platform organization,” Cohan said in a statement.

Under Silverman’s direction, A+E Networks has launched SVOD products including Lifetime Movie Club and History Vault. He previously served as head of digital media at Lifetime before its merger with A+E Networks. Prior to that he served as executive producer of NBCOlympics.com for the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Torino, Italy, and the 2004 Athens Summer Olympic Games. Earlier, he served as director of internet services at NBA.com, and worked in media relations for the NBA and the Utah Jazz.