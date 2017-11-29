You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Singapore Video Platform Viddsee Makes Original Production Move

Singapore-based video platform Viddsee has hired local filmmaker Kenny Tan (“Terrorville”) to head its original content venture Viddsee Studios. The company is also partnering with the Info-communications Media Development Authority to create local content.

The IMDA deal was unveiled on Wednesday, the first day of the Asia TV Forum, by Chee Hong Tat, senior minister of state for communications & information & health. He said the first five series would be based on Viddsee’s most popular content categories: short film anthologies, documentary, romantic drama, thriller and family drama. The five series will be distributed on Viddsee’s platform from 2018.

“This will empower them to create even more impactful stories that will resonate with audiences. We look forward to a strong line-up of local content for Singapore viewers through this partnership,” Dorothy Lai, director, public service media & assessment, IMDA.

“Viddsee has generated 1 billion views globally by utilizing data and insights to grow its viewership and to optimize content discovery,” said Chee.

“As we move from curation to creation, for both our company and community of content creators there will be greater collaboration and opportunity for content creators to tell more stories,” said Viddsee co-founder and CEO Ho Jia Jian.

Tan served as a senior producer at Mediacorp Studios, focusing on developing transmedia online content.

