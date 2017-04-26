Viacom Launches MTV MIX Channel in Japan, Nickelodeon Apps in Indonesia

Viacom International and HJ Holdings are teaming up to launch a subscription-based linear channel that will play on Hulu’s subscription video platform in Japan.

MTV MIX, which launches June 1, will offer access to international and local music videos, while also carrying a range of popular MTV reality programs.

“We are expanding MTV’s reach to a younger demographic of Japanese music fans through the launch of MTV MIX on Hulu in Japan, giving fans access to top international music and entertainment anytime, anywhere,” said Susumu Imata, senior VP and GM, Viacom Networks Japan. Last year, the group launched MTV HITS on AbemaTV, an advertising-supported OTT multi-channel linear platform in Japan.

HJ is the immediate parent of Hulu Japan, the SVoD platform launched in 2011 by America’s Hulu. Nippon TV bought Hulu Japan in 2014; HJ is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon TV.

Separately, Viacom revealed a new agreement with dominant Indonesian telco Telkomsel to launch the Nickelodeon Play app in Indonesia within the third quarter of 2017. That will be followed by Nick Jr. Play in the next few months.

Nickelodeon Play can be downloaded for free from app stores and is then accessed via a “Nickelodeon Kids Pack” where premium Nickelodeon content can be unlocked by Telkomsel’s post-paid and pre-paid users.

Telkomsel will also offer its 173 million mobile customers a subscription package with a dedicated data plan for the two apps. They will be available in English with Bahasa Indonesia localization.