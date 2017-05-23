‘Transformers’ VR Experience Centers to Open in China

Virtual reality experience centers based on the “Transformers” series are to open in China from this summer. The VR centers are being developed by DMG Entertainment in association with “Transformers” rights owner Hasbro.

The first digital simulation experience will open in Shanghai, while others will be rolled out over five years. They are expected to include personalized interactions with character, highly immersive virtual and augmented reality technology, interactive environments and activities.

“We’re pushing the boundaries of creative storytelling by harnessing innovative, immersive and interactive technology that brings fans into the Transformers world like never before.” said Mintz.

The “Transformers” franchise has grown from a line of toys to include comic books, animated series, films, video games and consumer products. They have been exceptionally popular in China.

The fifth feature movie “Transformers: The Last Knight opens worldwide on June 21. Additional sequels are planned for release in 2018 and 2019.

DMG, which operates in the film, TV, games and location based entertainment sectors, is also developing a “Transformers” live show in collaboration with S2BN. It is also working on an immersive special edition of James Cameron’s “Terminator 2.”

The group is headquartered in Los Angeles and has a Chinese offshoot, DMG Yinji which is publicly listed. It has previously been involved in U.S.-Chinese movies including “Iron Man 3” and “Looper.” Upcoming releases include “Bastards,” with Owen Wilson and Ed Helms, John Curran’s “Chappaquiddick,” and “The Pact,” starring Leslie Mann and John Cena.