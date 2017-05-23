‘Transformers’ VR Experience Centers to Open in China

Asia Bureau Chief
Transformers: VR Experience to Open in
Courtesy of DMG

Virtual reality experience centers based on the “Transformers” series are to open in China from this summer. The VR centers are being developed by DMG Entertainment in association with “Transformers” rights owner Hasbro.

The first digital simulation experience will open in Shanghai, while others will be rolled out over five years. They are expected to include personalized interactions with character, highly immersive virtual and augmented reality technology, interactive environments and activities.

“We’re pushing the boundaries of creative storytelling by harnessing innovative, immersive and interactive technology that brings fans into the Transformers world like never before.” said Mintz.

The “Transformers” franchise has grown from a line of toys to include comic books, animated series, films, video games and consumer products. They have been exceptionally popular in China.

The fifth feature movie “Transformers: The Last Knight opens worldwide on June 21. Additional sequels are planned for release in 2018 and 2019.

DMG, which operates in the film, TV, games and location based entertainment sectors, is also developing a “Transformers” live show in collaboration with S2BN. It is also working on an immersive special edition of James Cameron’s “Terminator 2.”

The group is headquartered in Los Angeles and has a Chinese offshoot, DMG Yinji which is publicly listed. It has previously been involved in U.S.-Chinese movies including “Iron Man 3” and “Looper.” Upcoming releases include “Bastards,” with Owen Wilson and Ed Helms, John Curran’s “Chappaquiddick,” and “The Pact,” starring Leslie Mann and John Cena.

 

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad