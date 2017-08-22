Tencent to Stream NFL in China

Asia Bureau Chief
Tencent to Stream NFL in China
Larry W. Smith/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Tencent is to become the exclusive live streaming partner in China for the National Football League’s American football games. The social media, games and streaming giant will air live and on-demand selected preseason games, all Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football games, as well as selected Sunday afternoon games, the playoffs, the Pro Bowl and the Super Bowl for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons. The deal also includes non-game NFL content.

NFL live games and content will be available through Tencent’s NFL sections on both mobile and desktop terminals including Tencent Sports, QQ.com, Tencent Video, Kuai Bao, Penguin Live, the Tencent Sports app, the Tencent Video app, the Tencent News app, as well as its social networking services, QQ and WeChat. At the end of June, the combined monthly active users of Tencent’s social communications platforms, Weixin and WeChat, was over 960 million.

“Our capability in production, content distribution and fans engagement will help NFL expand its audience profile and elevate the popularity of American football in China,” said Tencent VP Caitlyn Chen. Kantar-CSM China research shows that there are more than 19 million people in China interested in the NFL, predominantly in the Tier 1 cities.

