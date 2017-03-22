China’s social media giant, Tencent says that over 20 million people paid for video content on its websites during 2016. That points to growing acceptance of transactional and subscription models in the world’s most populous country, where advertising-supported VoD has been the dominant video streaming model.

The disclosure was made as part of Tencent’s 2016 financial report, published Wednesday after the close of the Hong Kong stock exchange. The group’s massively popular QQ and WeChat (aka Weixin) messaging platforms are driving users to Tencent’s music, video, games and literature services.

“Our video service ranked first in China in terms of mobile video views. The number of paying users exceeded 20 million, (and) more than tripled YoY. During the year, we gained initial success in original content with popular titles such as ‘Candle in the Tomb’ and ‘When a Snail Falls in Love’,” the company said.

For 2016 Tencent had revenues of $21.9 billion (RMB151 billion,) an increase of 48%, and net profits of $5.98 billion (RMB41.4 billion.) That was an increase of 42%.

“Our social platforms played an important role in propelling user growth of our digital content platforms, accelerating their growth into successful standalone businesses.

“Paying users grew significantly during the year benefiting from enhanced content, easier payment solutions, and the improved copyright protection environment in China,” said chairman and CEO Pony Ma in a statement. “For video, we expanded our subscriber base via further investments in premium content, in particular exclusive content where we are deeply involved in production. For music, we drove subscription growth with premium content, achieved initial success in digital albums sales, and boosted virtual gifting consumption on our karaoke platform.”