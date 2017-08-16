India’s Prime Focus Blames ‘Game of Thrones’ Leak on Rogue Individuals

Prime Focus Technologies, the India-based tech group, Wednesday sought to distance itself from the recent leak of part of hit TV series “Game of Thrones.”

On Aug. 4, links to view episode 4 of Season 7 of ‘Game of Thrones’ bearing a Star India watermark appeared online three days before the episode’s scheduled air date. In a statement, PFT described this as an “illegal breach of obligations by current and former employees.” Four people were arrested on Monday in Mumbai.

“It is important to note that this was not a system hack. It was an illegal breach of obligations by the concerned persons despite of PFT’s continual internal emphasis on protocols of content security and ethical practices. We deeply regret and condemn this incident,” the company said in the statement.

Indian news media named the four as Abhishek Ghadiyal, Bhaskar Joshi, and Alok Sharma, as current employees of PFT, and, Mohammed Suhail, is a former staffer.

PFT is the technology arm of Prime Focus, one of the world’s largest post-production and VFX providers. Prime Focus has grown through acquisition of Double Negative and Reliance MediaWorks.

The statement explained the firm’s commitment to security and outlined its cooperation with authorities.

“PFT manages 1.5 Million hours of content for some of the world’s biggest broadcasters and studios globally. As a technology partner, PFT invests in content integrity and security, makes significant investments to ensure content protection and is ISO 27001 & SOC2 certified,” it said.

“(After the leak) PFT immediately initiated forensic investigations to determine the cause. Based on a multi-faceted investigation including extensive logs of our system, a complaint was filed on August 6, 2017, and supplementary information was provided on multiple occasions, culminating in a First Information Report being filed with the DCP Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police by Shailesh Manohar, VP at PFT on August 9, 2017. Acting on the information and extensive evidence provided by PFT, the office of DCP Cyber Cell, Mumbai arrested 4 accused on August 14,” it said.

“PFT is appreciative of the speed and rigor with which the Special IGP (Cyber), Government of Maharashtra and DCP Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police have moved on this investigation.”