Netflix Boards Debut Film From Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP

Global streaming video service, Netflix has teamed with Ronnie Screwvala, one of the best-known executives in Indian cinema, to release “Love Per Square Foot.” The film is a quirky romantic comedy about an ad hoc couple who pair up in order to be able to buy an apartment in Mumbai.

The film is touted as the first mainstream Indian movie to go directly to a streaming release. It will be distributed by Netflix early in 2018.

Screwvala was the founder of the UTV film and TV giant which was sold to Disney. He then became head of Disney in India, until resigning in late 2013.

“Love” is produced by his new production company RSVP, along with Still and Still Pictures.

It is the directorial debut of film and stage personality Anand Tiwari. It stars Vicky Kaushal (Masaan) along with Angira Dhar (Bang Baja Baarat). Ratna Pathak, Supriya Pathak and Raghuvir Yadav have prominent supporting roles.

“How, where and when great stories are watched is changing every day. Our younger audiences chose their mediums. We love to disrupt and innovate in this space and this is a first of its kind for South Asia,” Screwvala said in a prepared statement.

“We’re always looking for stories that bring joy to Netflix members, and Love Per Square Foot is a gem. RSVP is a visionary partner, and we want to continue working with them and the best of Bollywood to deliver compelling stories to consumers around the world,” said Reed Hastings, founder and CEO, Netflix.