Netflix Buys ‘Highland’ Thai Marijuana Documentary

Netflix has picked up “Highland,” a documentary mini-series about marijuana in Thailand. The show is produced by Coconuts TV and is immediately available on the Netflix platform.

The series depicts a lesser-known side of the Southeast Asian nation, far from the tourists and the tropical beaches. A growing community of Thai people is fighting a battle to legalize marijuana. The series probes pot’s legal status, history that relates to the U.S. role in the Vietnam War, and presents today’s marijuana entrepreneurs.

The series was produced in-house by Coconuts TV, a subsidiary of Asian digital publishing house Coconuts which “produces short videos exploring the weird and wondrous stories of Asia, distributing them on social media and licensing to broadcast and OTT channels.”

“Highland” was directed by William Mitchell and hosted by Sebastian Perry. Executive producer is Byron Perry.