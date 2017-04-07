Global streaming giant Netflix has obtained exclusive international broadcasting right to JTBC’s new series, “Man x Man.” The deal makes “Man x Man” the first non-Netflix original South Korean drama to be aired internationally by the streaming giant. According to Netflix, the series will have subtitles in over 20 different languages.

Set to start airing on April 21 on JTBC, the fully-completed series will be simultaneously broadcast in the 190 countries that Netflix services, excluding South Korea and the U.S.

In South Korea, each episode will be made available on Netflix within an hour of JTBC’s local broadcast, while in the U.S., the 16 episodes will be available in two 8-episode instalments.

Written by Kim Won-suk, the scriptwriter behind 2015’s biggest hit “Descendants of the Sun,” “Man x Man” sees the story of a “ghost” bodyguard of famous celebrities. It stars Park Hae-jin (TV’s “My Love From the Star”,) Park Sung-woong (“New Word”,) and Kim Min-jung (“My Ordinary Love Story”.)

Netflix previously boarded “Kingdom,” a period zombie thriller series by Kim Seong-hun, director of last year’s Korean hit movie “Tunnel,” and series, “Love Alarm,” which is set for a 2018 premiere. The company’s first Korean movie production, Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja” will premiere in June.