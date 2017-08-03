Netflix Announces India Originals ‘Selection Day’ and ‘Again’  

Streaming giant, Netflix has announced two Indian original series. Mumbai-set “Selection Day” is a story of cricket and corruption based on the novel of the same name by Booker Prize winning author Aravind Adiga (“White Tiger”).

“Selection Day” will be produced in partnership with Seven Stories, the U.K. based production company of filmmakers Sharon Maguire (“Bridget Jones’ Baby”) and Anand Tucker (“Leap Year”). It is part of the ALL3Media group.

New Delhi-set “Again” is a female-led detective series written by Marisha Mukerjee (“Quantico”). “These projects have specifically local subjects, but will be great for our global audience, and are supported by world class talent,” said Erik Barmack, vice president of international original series at Netflix.

“’Again’ not only speaks to my own duality and cultural heritage, but also to the universal grey that exists between life and death, where religion intersects justice,” said Mukerjee.

Netflix India’s first original series, “Sacred Games,” based on the bestselling novel by Vikram Chandra is currently being produced by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Phantom Films.

Netflix competitor, Amazon Prime Video announced a slew of India based originals upon launch in December 2016. The first of them, “Inside Edge,” also a tale of cricket and corruption, launched July 10 and is the most watched program on the service in India.