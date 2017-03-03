Amazon and Lionsgate have reached a long-term exclusive deal under which Amazon Prime Video India will be the exclusive subscription streaming home in the Indian market.

The deal covers streaming rights to “La La Land,” which has grossed over $370 million at the worldwide box office and won six Academy Awards, including Best Director for Damien Chazelle and Best Actress for Emma Stone, along with “Deepwater Horizon” and “The Divergent Series: Allegiant. Upcoming 2017 releases from Lionsgate including “Power Rangers” and “The Shack” will also be exclusively available only to Prime members, and not be available on satellite or pay television.

Rohit Tiwari at Morris Street Advisors, which represents Lionsgate in India, negotiated the deal.

“It is awesome that Lionsgate has partnered with Amazon Prime Video to bring its original, daring and highly acclaimed content to Indian customers.” said Nitesh Kripalani, director and country head of Amazon Prime Video India.

“Our collaboration with Amazon Prime Video India is the latest example of our commitment to bring world-class, award-winning movies and television series to the Indian market and its viewers,” said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution Jim Packer.

The deal will cover the five-title Twilight Saga, the seven-film Saw series, “Red” and “Step Up 5.” TV titles include “Nashville,” “The Royals,” “Graves,” “Mad Men” and “Anger Management.”