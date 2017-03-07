Asian subscription video firm, iflix has attracted $90 million of capital from companies including Liberty Global. The capital will be used to boost its international expansion.

The company said that it had closed the funding round. New investors include: Liberty Global; Zain, a mobile and data services operator in the Middle East and Africa with which iflix recently established a joint venture ‘iflix Arabia’ in the Middle East and North Africa; and, an unnamed privately held investment management firm. Iflix also received additional capital from existing shareholders Sky PLC, Catcha Group and EMC.

The company, which positions itself as “the leading SVoD service for emerging markets,” is now operational in nine territories: Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Brunei, the Maldives, Pakistan and Vietnam.

Launched in May 2015, it discloses few metrics. “iflix has rapidly established a significant leadership position, setting a new standard for delivering a world class streaming entertainment service that is passionately focused on the local customer. The service has seen exceptional growth, with more than 27x daily active accounts growth, and continued momentum in user engagement with over 5 billion minutes streamed since launch,” it said. It also claims: “more than 170 content relationships across Hollywood, regional and local studios and distributors.”

“There are currently more than 2.5 billion people with smartphones in emerging markets who have a passion for cultural influences from around the globe and want access to the best entertainment content available easily and reliably. It is our aim to make iflix available to each and every one of them,” said iflix co-founder and group CEO, Mark Britt.