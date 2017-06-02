Korea’s Leading Exhibitor CJ-CGV Poised to Boycott Netflix’s ‘Okja’

CJ-CGV, South Korea’s largest cinema exhibitor, is poised to deny screen space to “Okja,” Korean maestro Bong Joon-ho’s Netflix-backed movie that inflamed Cannes last month.

“A 3-week holdback period (between theatrical opening and online release) is an important business practice in Korea,” said Cho Sung-jin of CGV. “There are films that are simultaneously running in both physical theaters and online platforms, but they don’t open on the same date. If one exception is accepted, it will disturb the entire distribution system in Korea.”

“Okja” will be available to Netflix users in 190 countries on June 28 (June 29, Korean time), and is simultaneously set for a theatrical release in South Korea on June 29.

Next Entertainment World, the Korean distributor of “Okja,” is still negotiating with cinema chains in the country. CGV, however, says there is little possibility that the film can open in its screens.

“’Okja’ was not made as a movie for physical theaters to begin with. Netflix is using ‘Okja’ as a means to attract Korean subscribers, because Bong is a highly appreciated director in this country,” said Cho. “Although we’re not officially announcing our decision yet, there is not so much room for negotiation because Netflix and NEW have been very firm about its distribution plan.”

The Cannes decision to screen the film, a cuddly drama about corporate greed and the food industry, in competition, caused widespread debate before and during the festival. Talk centered on the clash between online and physical screening, windows or holdbacks, and Netflix role as a financier.

Lotte Cinema, tKorea’s second largest chain, may benefit from a CJ-CGV boycott, if it agrees to open screens to “Okja,” or negotiates to become the exclusive theater partner. Lotte currently operates some 800 screens nationwide.