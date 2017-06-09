Japan’s CyberAgent Launching Animation Fund

CyberAgent, a Tokyo-based company involved in Internet advertising, media and game production, has announced the creation of a $27 million (JPY1 billion) animation fund in conjunction with its Cygames subsidiary.

Scheduled to launch at the end of June, the CA-Cygames Anime Fund will be used to buy rights for anime streaming, as well as for game production and original animation development.

One of the investment targets for the fund is AbemaTV, a CyberAgent Internet TV station that streams nearly 20 channels with a variety of content, including 700 theatrical and TV anime titles, free of charge.

Among games in Cygames current line-up are “Rage of Bahamut,” which has topped the Google Play sales section, and “Granblue Fantasy,” which claims 14 million registered players.