iQIYI Picks up ‘Mermaid’ Series From Stephen Chow and New Culture Media

Chinese production company, Shanghai New Media Culture has acquired TV adaptation rights to fantasy hit film “The Mermaid” and licensed them for a record fee to iQIYI.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it had pre-sold rights to the series to streaming platform iQIYI for $60.8 million (RMB420 million). “

The Mermaid,” a fishy, fantasy drama with themes of environmentalism and China’s nouveau riche, is the highest grossing film of all time in China. Released on Feb. 8, 2016, it earned RMB3.39 billion in theaters. That total was previously reported as $526 million, but is worth some $491 million at current rates.

Shanghai New Media has multiple connections with the film’s Hong Kong director Stephen Chow. It was one of the investor-producers in “The Mermaid,” and this year paid $195 million for a 51% stake in a Chow-founded company Premium Data Associates. It is unclear what role Chow will take on the series. Chinese media have reported that he will script and produce.

In a separate filing, Shanghai New Media Culture said that it had also licensed a series based on the Chow-produced “Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back” which was a $250 million hit at Chinese New Year 2017.

China’s top online video groups have ramped up spending on exclusive and original content as a means to attract subscribers and convert millions from advertising supported behavior to monthly paid-for subscriptions.

iQIYI recently renewed its Project 17, under which it supports new directors. The scheme was launched two years ago and was partially responsible for Golden Horse Film Award-winner “The Summer is Gone.” It revealed three new titles “My Town,” “Blue Chrysophoron,” and “The Good Winds” (aka “Daogao Yizhang”).

In a further shift into production it announced three other schemes: the dolphin project, aimed at sourcing blockbusters; the tiger project, aimed at developing producers, directors and screenwriters find funding; and the swan project, intended to discover new performing talent.