Video Group Iflix to Launch in Sub-Saharan Africa

Iflix, the Asia-based streaming video group, is to begin operations in sub-Saharan Africa. It is opening facilities in South Africa and plans to roll out services in the second and third quarters of this year in Nigeria, Ghana Kenya, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

The outfit began operations in 2015 in Malaysia and has now rolled out services in South East Asia, the Middle East and North Africa. The latest moves will extend its territories to 23. It claims a current 5 million subscribers.

It will offer a lineup that on launch includes Hollywood, Bollywood and Nollywood movies. It plans to include other African shows and movies, and exclusive African series.

Having first launched its service in May 2015, iflix quickly established its dominance in the Asian region, rolling out its world class service to 18 markets across Asia and MENA in less than two years, acquiring over 5 million members over the period. iflix Africa will capitalize on SSA’s large youth population, rapidly growing internet and smartphone penetration, and huge

Iflix was originally backed by Australian entrepreneur Mark Britt’s Catcha Group and has in the last year attracted investment from U.S. cable giant Liberty International as well as from European pay-TV giant Sky.

“As Africa transitions from the margins to the mainstream of the global economy, there is a unique, once in a generation opportunity to fundamentally shift the way a billion people consume and enjoy content. By 2020, Africa will have 720 million smartphone users. We aim to meet the entertainment needs of those growingly connected viewers,” said Britt in a stataement.

“We are passionately focused on providing the broadest selection of premium content at a price everyone can afford. We can’t wait to tackle both the enormous opportunities and challenges ahead, in serving this incredibly diverse and exciting region,” said Andre de Wet, iflix Head of Africa.