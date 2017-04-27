Streaming Platform Iflix Expands Into Middle East, Africa

Asia Bureau Chief
Streaming Platform Iflix Expands Into Middle
Courtesy of Iflix

Asia-based video streaming service, Iflix is to launch in eight territories in the Middle East and North Africa.

The company recently established a joint venture ‘Iflix Arabia’ with Middle East and North Africa mobile and data services operator Zain. That is now becoming an operator, with regional headquarters in Dubai. The service will now roll out in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Egypt and Sudan.

Consumers in those countries can sign up for a 30-day free trial, giving them unlimited access to thousands of the TV shows, movies on upto five devices, with no credit card required.

Iflix launched in Malaysia and the Philippines in 2015 and last month launched in Myanmar as its tenth country. The company attracted $90 million of capital to boost its international expansion. New investors includes media giant Liberty Global. Iflix also received additional capital from existing shareholders Sky PLC, Catcha Group and EMC.

“MENA is one of the fastest growing and most exciting online markets in the world with data savvy consumers who share a passion for entertainment. We are thrilled to make iflix’s world class service, premier digital experience and the most comprehensive selection of content available to them, as part of our mission to redefine entertainment in emerging markets,” said Iflix co-founder and CEO, Mark Britt.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad