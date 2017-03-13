Iflix, the subscription video group that last week raised $90 million for its international expansion, has appointed Sean Carey as its new chief content officer. He joins the Malaysia-based startup from Netflix.

Carey was VP, global television at Netflix, where he was responsible for all licensed television series, kids and family content, and co-productions for the Netflix service in all territories. Prior to that he worked at Sony Corp. and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

James Bridges, previously iflix’s content head, shifts to a new role as global acquisitions director, reporting to Carey. Carey will be based in Los Angeles.

Iflix recently completed a funding round worth some $90 million, that brought in Liberty Global as a first time investor. It also saw existing shareholders Sky PLC, Catcha Group and EMC increase their financial commitments.

The company is now operational in 10 markets across Southeast Asia, with recent launches in Pakistan, Vietnam and Myanmar. iflix also has a joint venture with Zain, iflix Arabia, making its service available in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“(Carey’s) proven track record in leading international content operations and setting global standards will be a key driver as we continue to consolidate iflix’s leadership position and rapid growth globally,” said Mark Britt, iflix co-founder and CEO, in a prepared statement.