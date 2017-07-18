Foreign Shows Deleted From Internet and Social Media in China

Foreign TV shows were removed from AcFun, a popular Chinese video site earlier this week. Following similar changes at Bilibili last week, it is the second video website in China to be affected in recent days by what looks like regulatory intervention.

Initial explanations pointed to the removal of unlicensed copyright material from Bilibili, which allows uploading by users. But as the actions widened, they increasingly pointed to censorship for political reasons, and ever greater regulatory control of online services.

Hong Kong media report that “The Jimmy Kimmel” show, and “Saturday Night Live,” from the U.S. and “The Graham Norton Show” from the U.K. have been labelled as illegal.

References to Winnie The Pooh, a Disney-owned character created by British children’s novelist A.A. Milne, were also removed from large parts of the Chinese social media in recent days.

In recent weeks, authorities said they will take action against virtual private networks, or VPNs, which millions of people in China use in order protect their online activities from prying and to change their web location to an address in another country. That allows web users to access services such as Google and Facebook, which are banned in China, or to watch foreign content as if they were abroad.

Live streaming sites have also been closed or restricted.

Taken together, the measures appear to represent a further central government tightening of commentary and possible dissent online. Winnie The Pooh, which has been censored on several previous, is widely used as an online synonym for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Crackdowns occur regularly in China, especially ahead of major political events. The National Congress of the Communist Party of China, usually held once every five years, is tentatively scheduled to be held in October.

Chinese censors routinely delete posts on websites and social media that carry sensitive words or the often clever substitutes that are dreamed up by web users to avoid key word search by censors. In recent days, censors have deleted many pages which indirectly referred to the death of democracy campaigner Lu Xiaobo, either by using the letters RIP, or by using a symbol for a candle.