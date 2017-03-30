DramaFever, the Warner Bros.-owned subscription VOD service specializing in Korean dramas and other international fare, will premiere its original K-drama series “My Secret Romance” on April 17 both in the U.S. on its streaming platform and in South Korea on cable channel OCN.

It marks the first time that DramaFever will stream a show in the Americas simultaneously with its overseas broadcast. New episodes of “My Secret Romance,” running 40 minutes each, are set to stream every Monday and Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET on DramaFever with English subtitles.

The 12-episode series stars Sung Hoon (“Oh My Venus,” “Noble,” “My Love”) and Song Ji Eun (member of the K-pop group Secret) as a couple who engage in a brief but passionate romance — and then meet again three years later, kicking off an emotional roller coaster as they fall in love.

Shot this winter on South Korea’s Jeju Island and in Seoul, “My Secret Romance” is a co-production with Godin Media, and the first series for which DramaFever Original Productions is the exclusive global distributor.

“Television production in Korea is consistently raising the bar and delivering stories that transcend country and language barriers,” Suk Park, president and co-founder of DramaFever, said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing our insight and expertise regarding both Korean drama formats and the U.S. television market to this fast-growing genre to create significant and memorable content.”

Warner Bros. acquired DramaFever from Japan’s SoftBank Group a year ago, and it now sits within the Warner Bros. Digital Networks group headed by Craig Hunegs.

Watch a trailer for “My Secret Romance”: