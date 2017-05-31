China Online Video Sector Heading For Profit by 2019 (Study)

China’s heavily loss-making online video sector could collectively break even by 2019, according to a report by financial analysts at investment bank JP Morgan.

The bank describes an oligopoly consisting of a trio of domestic Chinese companies iQIYI, Youku Tudou and Tencent video, each backed by an Internet giant, Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent respectively and operating unchallenged by foreign players.

The analysts’ main premise is that a massive structural change to the sector is currently underway. Each of the conglomerates and their video subsidiaries are shifting from a content acquisition model into a scenario where they are increasingly producing, investing in and distributing original content.

That shift requires continuing heavy investment, but further enables the growth of client subscriptions, and the conversion of an advertising-supported business model into one driven by recurring monthly subscriptions. JP Morgan says that there are some 520 million Chinese users of online video. It reports 60 million with paid subscriptions across the three leading platforms at the end of 2016 and forecasts that the total could rise to 234 by 2020.

While the parent conglomerates, Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent are the three dominant players in the Chinese Internet sector and are often collectively lumped together as under the BAT acronym, the bank makes sharp distinctions between the strengths of their video operations. It describes Baidu’s iQIYI and Tencent’s Tencent Video as leaders and Alibaba’s Youku as a “chaser.”

Significantly too, the bank forecasts different schedules for the financial breakeven of the three. iQIYI it predicts will get there in the 2018 calendar year, followed by Tencent Video in 2019, and Youku in 2020.