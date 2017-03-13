BBC Player Launches in Asia

Subscription VoD system, BBC Player has launched in Asia, with Singapore and Malaysia the first two territories.

The authenticated multi-genre service is now available to StarHub subscribers in Singapore and to TM Net subscribers in Malaysia. It offers a range of curated content from six BBC global brands: BBC Earth, BBC Lifestyle, BBC First, CBeebies, BBC World News, and BBC Brit.

“Malaysia is the second country in the world to launch BBC Player. Malaysians recognize and appreciate the premium content from the BBC, and our channels which are all available on HyppTV, are already very popular. Now, with BBC Player, we will be able to give Malaysians even more ways to watch their favorite content,” said Myleeta Aga, senior VP and GM of South Asia and South East Asia, BBC Worldwide.

BBC Player is built using Skylark content management system from British tech firm Ostmodern. It gives the BBC’s channel partners the tools to deliver highly personalized experiences for their subscribers, to drive content discovery, and to escape the problem of viewers only ever exploring a small part of the overall library.

Among the shows available is the new season of “Top Gear.” The 24th season of the laddish motoring series and a global audience estimated to be over 350 million, the show returns to the small screen with Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid as presenters.

At launch the authenticated app will be available on iOS and Android, and also online.