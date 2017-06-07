BBC Earth Series to Screen on China’s Youku Platform

Chinese online platform Youku is to screen five of BBC Earth’s Giant Screen nature documentaries.

Broadcast in HD, “Earthflight,” “Incredible Predators,” “Tiny Giants,” “Walking With Dinosaurs,” and “Wild Africa” will be available on Youku’s digital platforms. The deal also allows Youku to distribute 4K versions to linear channels with the capacity to transmit in the format.

“Incredible Predators” premiered at the China Science and Technology Museum Film Festival in Beijing earlier this year. Other BBC Earth films are available in over 20 science and technology museums in Hong Kong and major mainland Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shenyang, and Hefei.

Part of e-commerce giant Alibaba, Youku is one of China’s big three online video platforms. It claims over 500 million unique visitors per month.

“With our BBC Earth Giant Screen films available in 3D, HD and 4K formats, viewers will have even more opportunities to get up close and personal with some of nature’s most awe-inspiring events,” said Kelvin Yau, GM, Greater China, BBC Worldwide.

“Earthflight” shows some of the world’s greatest natural spectacles from a bird’s-eye view. “Wild Africa,” narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, discovers how water shapes all life. “Incredible Predators” delves into the interactions between predators and their prey.