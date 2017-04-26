Asian Streaming Service Viu Expands Local Production

Viu, the multi-territory streaming service operated by Hong Kong’s PCCW, is branching further into content production. It will produce original shows for Chinese, Indian and South East Asian markets.

Describing Viu Originals as a “significant upstream investment,” Viu has partnered with SJS Productions to deliver “Song Ji-hyo’s Beauty Views,” with Korean celebrity Song Ji-hyo (“Running Man”.) Song will introduce beauty, fashion and lifestyle trends in Korea, travel to other markets, and hold fan events.

Launched last year as a pilot in India, Viu Originals now has a range of Indian content. This includes Hindi-language urban thriller, “Gehraiyaan,” co-produced by Vikram Bhatt and Viu, and directed by Sidhant Sachdev; and “Spotlight,” a series about breaking into Bollywood, also co-produced with Bhatt.

In Telugu, it has “pillA,” a 10-part urban drama about a woman trying to retrace her steps and discover how she got pregnant. The series is directed by Pavan Sadineni and co-produced by Viu and Tamada Media, with Annapurna Studios as presenter.