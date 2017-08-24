Amazon Unveils ‘Final Life’ in Japan

Amazon Unveils 'Final Life' in Japan
Amazon has announced a new Amazon Original series for Japan: “Final Life: Even if You Disappear Tomorrow.” Japanese actor Shota Matsuda and Korean pop singer Taemin star. Twelve episodes are set to stream weekly on Amazon Prime Video, from Sept. 8.

Matsuda (“Over the Fence,” “Liar Game”) stars as a tough detective on a special investigative unit. Taemin, a member of the Korean boy band SHINee, plays a Korean who studied medicine in the U.S., but lost his memory in a botched experiment.

“Prime members will become hooked on this thrilling yet poignant drama series with an unusual pair of leads from completely different backgrounds,” said Amazon Prime Video’s Asia Pacific content head James Farrell.

Amazon has launched a steady stream of original shows targeted at Japanese audiences. These include “The Bachelor Japan,” “Businessmen Vs. Aliens,” and installments in the long-running Crayon Shinchan and Kamen Rider franchises.

