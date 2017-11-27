Amazon Acquires Streaming Rights to Indian Superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘2.0’

Amazon Prime Video India has struck a deal with Lyca Productions for the streaming rights of S. Shankar’s “2.0,” starring superstar Rajinikanth. The film is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster “Enthiran.”

Budgeted at $90 million, “2.0” is India’s most expensive production to date. Rajinikanth will reprise his dual roles of the scientist Vaseegaran and the robot Chitti. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar (“Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”) will play the main antagonist. Other featured actors include Amy Jackson (“I”) and Adil Hussain (“Hotel Salvation”). The music is by Oscar-, BAFTA- and Grammy winning composer A.R. Rahman (“Slumdog Millionaire”).

The film is due a theatrical release in April 2018 and will be available to Prime members in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language versions.

“Both Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are phenomenal actors with an unbelievable fan following that will soon get the chance to stream the sequel of Rajinikanth’s memorable movie on their favorite streaming device,” Vijay Subramaniam, director, content, Amazon Prime Video, said.

“We are here to produce great movies. I hope these investments will take Tamil and Indian cinema to world-class standards,” said Lyca chairman Subaskaran Allirajah.