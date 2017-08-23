Amazon Prime Launches Unscripted Originals for India

Amazon Prime Video India has announced three reality shows. They are billed as unscripted originals.

“Jestination Unknown” will be a six-episode travelling comedy show that follows Indian comedian Vir Das and a rotating group of his comic friends, including Sharul Channa, Anu Menon, Kavi Shastri and Ashwin Mushran, across various Indian cities. Das features in New York- and New Delhi-based stand up Netflix Original comedy show “Abroad Understanding”.

Based on a format that has been sold in 15 countries across Asia, Africa and Europe, “The Remix” will be a 10-episode music reality competition show where DJs and singers pair up to create remixes and compete for a big prize. Judges include musicians Nucleya, Sunidhi Chauhan and Amit Trivedi.

“Comic Kaun” (working title) will be a 10-episode nationwide hunt to find India’s next comic sensation. Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh will host alongside fellow comedians Tanmay Bhat, Kenny Sebastian, Naveen Richard, Aadar Malik, Sapan Verma, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Surka and Biswa Kalyan Rath.

“Reality shows are now more popular than ever, across a variety of genres. Customers globally have told us how much they enjoy reality shows, like the Japanese Prime Video fan favorite, “The Bachelor Japan,” said James Farrell, head of content, Prime Video, Asia Pacific. “We’re aiming to offer our Indian customers a variety of quality new reality content.”