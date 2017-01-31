Amazon Prime Video will begin streaming “Crayon Shin-chan: Lone Wolf and Family,” an original animation series, starting on Feb. 22.

“Lone Wolf” is the third season in a spin-off series from the long-running “Crayon Shin–chan” franchise about an irrepressible kindergarten child and his frazzled parents. The new 13-part series is inspired by the classic “Lone Wolf and Cub” samurai action comic, films series and TV show, all of which have found enthusiastic fans abroad.

Amazon has made the production of content for the Japanese market a priority. Its commissions include multiple drama series: “Happy Marriage;” “Fukuyado Honpo Kyoto Love Story:” and “Harumi’s Kitchen.” It has also ordered variety special “Hitoshi Matsumoto Presents Documental;” sci-fi series “Ultraman Orb The Origin Saga” and reality show “The Bachelor Japan.”