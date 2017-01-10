Amazon India has partnered with France’s Xilam Animation to make available existing and upcoming seasons of “Oggy & the Cockroaches” and “Zig & Sharko” on its Prime Video service.

Prime members in India will also have access to Xilam’s library titles including “Floopaloo Where Are You,” “A Kind of Magic,” “If I Were An Animal,” “Paprika,” and “The Daltons.”

“As a multi-year deal this is a great step for Xilam as we look forward to watching the special bonds that our characters have developed in the hearts of millions of Indian kids, grow bigger and stronger,” said Marc du Pontavice of Xilam Animation.