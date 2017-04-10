Amazon has signed a licensing deal with Paramount for the Indian version of its Prime Video streaming service.

Recent titles under the deal include “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,” “Star Trek Beyond,” and “10 Cloverfield Lane,” while library titles span films from the “Transformers,” “Indiana Jones,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Madagascar,” “Shrek,” and “Kung Fu Panda” franchises.

Nitesh Kripalani, director and country head, Amazon Prime Video India, said: “Our goal is to provide our customers with the best movies – be it local or international.”

Amazon India has supply deals with international companies including Lionsgate and the BBC and with local firms including Vishesh Films, T-Series and Dharma Productions.