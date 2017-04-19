Amazon Prime Video’s India service has launched the first episode of animated series “Baahubali: The Lost Legends,” created by SS Rajamouli, Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks, with more episodes to follow in the coming weeks.

The 2015 live-action blockbuster “Baahubali: The Beginning,” starring Telugu cinema superstar Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, grossed some $100 million worldwide. Its sequel “Baahubali: The Conclusion” will premiere in London on April 27, followed by a global rollout on April 28.

“What we managed to showcase in the films was just the tip of the iceberg. The world of “Baahubali” can’t be encompassed into a film or two, simply because there’s so much more to tell and animation is another way to do that,” said Rajamouli. The “Baahubali” franchise also spans graphic novels, a VR experience and merchandise.

The launch of “The Lost Legends” also coincides with the introduction of Amazon’s Fire TV stick in India.

Separately, Amazon has also struck a long-term content deal with leading Bengali-language film producer Shree Venkatesh Films. Titles available under the agreement include recent hits “Khawto,” “Byomkesh Pawrbo,” “Gangster,” and “Zulfiqar.” Library titles include “Chokher Bali,” “Saathi,” “Autograph,” and “Apur Panchali.”

Other recent additions to Amazon’s Indian stable include “Suicide Squad” and a comedy special featuring Kenny Sebastian.