Amazon Strikes Streaming Deal With Indian Superstar Salman Khan

Courtesy of Salman Khan Ventures

Amazon Prime Video has signed a deal with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to stream library and future titles. All future films starring Khan or produced by Salman Khan Ventures will premiere on Amazon Prime Video shortly after theatrical release and two months before satellite and television broadcast.

Library titles also included are: “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” “Kick,” “Jai Ho,” “Hero,” and recent release “Tubelight.”

“This exclusive worldwide streaming deal is one of the biggest star deals to have ever been done in the world,” said James Farrell, head of content, Prime Video, Asia Pacific. “India is a top priority market for Amazon.”

Amazon launched Prime Video in India in December 2016. Its first India Original series “Inside Edge” launched July 10 and is the most watched program on the service in India.

