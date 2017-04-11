Amazon Prime Video has boarded an Indian original series to be directed by Kabir Khan, one of Bollywood’s top directors.

The series, a war epic with the working title “The Forgotten Army,” will be based on freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army, a force that sought to gain India freedom from the British during the WWII with the support of Japan and Germany. Production will commence by the end of 2017.

Khan directed blockbusters “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and “Ek Tha Tiger,” starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. His new film “Tubelight,” starring Khan and China’s Zhu Zhu, is due a June release.

Bose and the INA are currently popular topics in India, with Viacom 18’s February release “Rangoon” being based on the subject. Indian studio Balaji Telefilms has commissioned a Bose series for its VoD platform Alt, and Lall Entertainment is planning an internationally co-produced movie.

Roy Price, head of global content, Prime Video said: “Our aim is to build a compelling line up of Indian shows, working with the greatest talents from the industry.”