Alibaba’s Youku Signs Deals With NBCUniversal, Sony Television

Youku, the video streaming arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has struck content licensing deals with NBC Universal and Sony Pictures Television. The deal spans movies and made-for-TV shows.

Film titles covered by the deal include Sony’s “Blade Runner 2049,” and upcoming “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” The upcoming films from NBCUniversal include “Jurassic World 2: Fallen Kingdom,” which is scheduled to premiere in the U.S. in June 2018, and “Darkest Hour.” Others include: “The Fast and the Furious,” “Despicable Me,” “The Mummy.”

NBCUniversal will also provide special entertainment programs to be hosted exclusively on Youku, Hollywood entertainment information and celebrity interviews.

In summer 2018, Sony will put on another of its So Cool Summer Rewards events, offering prizes and creating enhanced interaction with Youku users.

“By cooperating with NBCUniversal and Sony Pictures Television to show famous Hollywood films on our platform, we can bring richer global content into Alibaba’s entertainment ecosystem,” said Yang Weidong, president of Youku, Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, in a statement. “I am confident that expanding our relationships with more international studios will further enhance our platform’s penetration into the home entertainment business and push the online video and OTT (over the top) businesses to greater heights.” The films are available to all Youku users via multiple Youku distribution channels, including its flagship online platform, SmartTV solutions and set-top boxes.

Youku is one of the three leading video platforms in China. It reaches 580 million devices and claims 1.18 billion daily video views. It also has deals with Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount, Fox and other major Hollywood companies.