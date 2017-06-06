Alibaba Pictures Buys India’s TicketNew

Asia Bureau Chief
Alibaba Pictures full logo
Courtesy of Alibaba

Alibaba Pictures Group has bought a majority stake in Indian online ticketing operation TicketNew. The move is its first expansion in the sector outside China.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Alibaba Pictures, the movie and technology arm of Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba, is committed to investing a further $18 million in the business.

Chennai-based TicketNew was established in 2007 by Ramkumar Nammalvar and claims to cover some 3,000 theaters in 300 Indian cities, largely in the South of the country. That puts it in competition with market leader, BookMyShow and others.

The Indian ticketing sector has been closely watched by Chinese groups, which regard it as a market several years behind China in terms of technology and adoption. Some 80% of cinema tickets in China are sold online, mostly via mobile devices.

Online commerce in India received a big boost at the end of the year when the national government cancelled certain denominations of banknote. That move  sparked a process known as demonetization and the increased use of credit cards and stored value systems.

Earlier this year, Alibaba agreed to invest $177 million in the online retail arm of Indian tech startup PayTm. And in March, Alibaba Pictures Group announced the purchase of Chinese ticketing firm Damai, which it said would be integrated with its existing Tao Piao Piao tickets platform.

Alibaba Pictures, which has a share listing in Hong Kong and Singapore separate from the Alibaba parent company, is also investing and producing movies and TV series.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad