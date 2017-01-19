Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba has struck a strategic partnership with the International Olympic Committee, organizer of the Olympic Games. The deal was announced at a press event at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Daniel Bach, chairman of the IOC, said that the deal would “transform the global Olympic movement.” Jack Ma, Alibaba Group executive chairman, said that the agreement emerged from Alibaba’s “Happiness and Health initiative.” That is the same diversification strategy that pushed Alibaba into cinema.

Ma ducked questions about Alibaba’s 2017 acquisition plans. “I’m not very interested in acquisitions and amore interested in finding partners. I’m looking for partners and to empower those partnerships,” he said.

According to Bach, Alibaba will provide three packages of digital services. The Chinese company will provide its cloud computing and web analytics services, lifting the digital sophistication of the organizing committee and to the individual games.

Second, Alibaba is to build a specialized, new e-commerce platform for the Olympics, allowing the IOC and authorized vendors to sell products and services worldwide. In a third step, Alibaba will provide technical assistance to the IOC’s year round digital TV channel, and make it locally relevant in China.

Bach said that the agreement took a year to hatch. “We are founded in China, but built for the world,” said Ma, revealing that the deal would run for 12 years.

Davos is this year hosting a large number of top Chinese business leaders including the heads of entertainment and media firms Wanda, Baidu and China Media Capital.

On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the WEF with a clear message that globalization is good for all, and a barely disguised warning to the incoming Trump administration that a trade war would be damaging to the U.S. as well as to China.

Those two messages were echoed by Ma in a set piece speech at Davos on Wednesday. “A trade war would be a disaster for the world. It would be very easy to slip into a trade war,” he said. “I believe globalization is good, but globalization needs to be improved.”

On Thursday, Ma repeated recent remarks following his meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Ma said Trump is “very open-minded.” He added that his commitment to create a million jobs in the U.S. was for real. “I wasn’t talking to a normal person, but the president.. If I wasn’t serious it would be a joke.”