Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is to buy out ticketing firm Damai, in which it has had a minority interest since 2014. The move further expands its activities in entertainment sales across a range of industries.

Alibaba said that the deal, made on undisclosed financial terms, is part of its “big entertainment strategy.” It also said that taking 100% control of Damai “forms a strategic part of the value chain in our media and entertainment business.”

Founded in 2004, Damai operates across live events, sports and movies, and claims to have sold tickets to 1.8 million events in 330 cities worldwide. It claims to have over 100 million registered online users and nearly 50 physical distribution outlets in China.

This continues an earnest three year romance,” Alibaba said on its social media platform.

The company said that there would be obvious synergies with Alibaba Music, Alibaba Pictures and video streaming platform Youku Tudou. But it stopped short of saying whether it plans to integrate Damai with its other ticketing businesses such as Tao Piao Piao, which is part of the separately listed Alibaba Pictures Group.

In a bid to build market share at Tao Piao Piao, APG is currently spending heavily on marketing and services. These costs were largely responsible for the 2016 loss of $140 million that APG recently forecast.

