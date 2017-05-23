British Prime Minister Raises Threat Level to ‘Critical’ Following Manchester Attack

Theresa May
AP

British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the terrorism threat level from “severe” to “critical” on Tuesday night, saying another attack on the United Kingdom may be “imminent.”

She made the announcement at approximately 9:45 p.m. London time.

The warning comes less than 24 hours after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59 others at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

“It is a possibility we cannot ignore, that there is a wider group of individuals linked to this attack,” May said, warning of a follow-up incident.

May said critical status means armed soldiers may be deployed instead of police at public events such as sporting events.

“The change in the threat level means there will be additional support available to the police as they work to keep us safe,” she added. “Operation Temperer is now in force.”

Take That and Blondie are among the acts that postponed their U.K. shows following the terrorist attack.

“I do not want the public to feel unduly alarmed,” May said during the press conference. “We have faced a serious terrorist threat in our country for many years. The operational response I have just outlined is a proportionate and sensible response to the threat our security experts judge we face.”

“I ask everybody to be vigilant and to cooperate with and support the police as they go about their important work,” she added.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad