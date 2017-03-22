Read the letter former senator Hillary Clinton wrote to longtime friend and political ally Haim Saban congratulating him on receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dear Haim:

Congratulations on receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

This well-deserved honor is not only a testament to your decades of groundbreaking contributions in the entertainment industry, but to your enduring generosity and efforts to advance good causes across American and around the world. You have dedicated yourself to giving others the chance to build a life as fascinating and rewarding as your own, and we are profoundly grateful to count you and Cheryl among our closest friends. Thank you for all that you continue to do to make our world a better place.

Congratulations again, and all our best wishes, as always.

Sincerely,

Bill

Hillary