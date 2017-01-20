Barack Obama issued his final tweets as President of the United States Friday morning, thanking the citizens he served for the last eight years.

“It’s been the honor of my life to serve you,” Obama tweeted for the last time from the @POTUS account (the handle will become Donald Trump’s following the President-elect’s inauguration). “You made me a better leader and a better man.”

Obama then pledged to continue his service as a fellow American citizen.

“I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor and love,” he wrote.

Obama was the first President to utilize the social media platform, and redirected his 13.7 million followers to the Obama Foundation site.

“As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at Obama.org,” he tweeted.

Obama’s final tweet was one of optimism.

“I’m still asking you to believe — not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you.

President-elect Trump also tweeted a message of action the morning of his election.

“It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00am for the swearing-in. The movement continues — the work begins!”

It’s unclear if the new President will continue tweeting from his personal account @realdonaldtrump, the @potus account, or both.

President Obama’s tweets will be archived at a new handle, @potus44.