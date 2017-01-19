You don’t have to be in the nation’s capital to take part in this year’s inaugural activities.

Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” kicks off Thursday at 4:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ABC News’ Youtube channel. KPLC 7 has also said it will air the concert via live-stream.

The event will feature appearances and performances from Toby Keith, Jon Voight, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and the Frontmen of Country (featuring Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of “Little Texas”, Larry Stewart of “Restless Heart” and Richie McDonald of “Lonestar”) and special remarks from President-elect Trump himself.

Reports of celebrities rejecting invitations to perform for Trump have flooded the web in the past few months. Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars were asked by Kellyanne Conway to join the festivities when she appeared on “Fox and Friends” in December. While it’s unclear if they did get in contact with the Trump advisor, other celebrities like Elton John have made public statements that they’ve refused performance invitations.

Having celebrity guests perform at the inauguration itself and related events is a traditional part of the festivities. Destiny’s Child performed for George W. Bush in 2001 and Will Smith hosted a concert for Bill Clinton back in 1993. Beyonce also performed the national anthem for President Obama’s second inauguration.

Watch the live-stream for “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” below: