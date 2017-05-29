Frank Deford, Legendary Sports Journalist, Dies at 78

News Editor, Online @SethMKelley
Frank Deford Dead
REX/Shutterstock

Frank Deford, who cultivated a distinct style of sports journalism at Sports Illustrated and National Public Radio, had died. He was 78.

Deford’s wife confirmed to the Washington Post that he died on Sunday in Key West, Fla.

Related

Celebrities Who Died in 2017

During his lifetime Deford was the author of over a dozen books, most recently “Over Time: My Life as a Sportswriter” in 2012. His 1981 novel “Everybody’s All-American” was adapted to screen by Taylor Hackford in a 1988 film starring Jessica Lange, Dennis Quaid, and Timothy Hutton. Deford was the screenwriter for two films — “Trading Hearts” (1987) and “Four Minutes” (2005). The acclaimed journalist has several television credits including his time as a correspondent for “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on HBO between 1995 and 2015.

Deford began working for Sports Illustrated after graduating from Princeton in 1962, and went on to enjoy a tenure of over 50 years. He was ultimately named senior contributing writer by the publication.

In addition to the written word, Deford’s voice became a dependable part of NPR’s “Morning Edition” from 1980 until he retired in May 2017, shortly before his death. He leaves behind an astonishing 1,656 commentaries for NPR, according to the broadcaster.

Deford was a member of the National Association of Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame, and was named Sportswriter of the Year six times. He was the recipient of both an Emmy and a George Foster Peabody Award.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad